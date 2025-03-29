Sada Baby Ends His Record Deal Off On A High Note With "Bridge Kard Blessings"

Sada Baby is closing a chapter in his career and opening a new one with the release of Bridge Kard Blessings. This project from the Detroit, Michigan rapper the last with help from a label. This one in particular was brought to you by Big Squad, Groundwerk, and BMG Rights Management. He's had a handful of projects with this trio of distributors, but soon that partnership will be over. Sada Baby made this announcement on his Instagram a day before the project arrived. "This tape means more than just the normal gettin a chance to put some music out. It’s a new area in my career where every mixtape and single I release that’s not on this cd will be the first body of music I drop independently since #Stacy."
The veteran continued by promising an exciting future ahead. "On my daddy we gone have a lot of fun. Got bout 4300 unreleased songs n ima lettem all fly. I appreciate everybody. ❤️🩹🦍 #BKB OUT NOW🦍." But until that happens, let's focus on the fire that he provided us. We firmly believe this ranks high in his catalog, especially in terms of production and performances. JMSN and MIA JAY C are the only credited beat smiths here, but it feels like it was assembled by an entire fleet of creative minds. A big shout-out to them for sure. As for Baby, he's angry, fiery, passionate, open, and lively. If we had to define going out with a bang, it would be this album.
Sada Baby Bridge Kard Blessings
Bridge Kard Blessings Tracklist:
- Kasino
- Dolla Kuzin
- Soft Spot - 955 remix with JMSN
- Ashley Brotha
- Relapse
- DT Voice
- Knuckles
- Moonah Mood
- Nema Nephew
- LulRay
- 2k24
- To The Money - feat. Lakeyah
- Food Stamp Felons - feat. Skilla Baby
- Tyler Durden