Sada Baby Arrested On Felony Drug Charge Stemming From Traffic Stop

At the beginning of this year, Sada Baby was pulled over in Sterling Heights, Michigan for allegedly driving without a licence. According to Fox 2, however, the traffic stop has now resulted in drug charges. The outlet reports that at the time of the stop, officers suspected that he possessed "possible illegal contraband." It was sent off for testing, and later allegedly confirmed to be narcotics.

As a result, he was arrested yesterday (April 8). He's facing a charge of possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine). Sada Baby's arrest comes just a few weeks after he pleaded guilty to failure to display a valid license in March. He was ordered to pay $200 in fines. At the time of writing, no bail has been set, and his team has yet to publicly address the arrest.

Sada Baby Jail

He's reportedly being held at the Macomb County Jail, and for now, it's unclear when he will be arraigned. Sada Baby's own drama isn't all he's had to worry about lately, however. During a livestream in March, he recalled a heated argument between 42 Dugg and Offset. The exchange took place a few years ago, when a seemingly innocent dice game took a turn for the worse. According to Sada Baby, he would have felt obligated to side with 42 Dugg had things escalated any further since they're from the same city. Luckily, it didn't go that far, meaning he didn't have to get involved.