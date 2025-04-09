Sada Baby Arrested On Felony Drug Charge Stemming From Traffic Stop

BY Caroline Fisher 894 Views
Sada Baby Arrested Drug Charge Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Sada Baby plays in the BET Experience celebrity basketball game on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Last month, Sada Baby pleaded guilty to failure to display a valid license, and was ordered to pay $200 in fines.

At the beginning of this year, Sada Baby was pulled over in Sterling Heights, Michigan for allegedly driving without a licence. According to Fox 2, however, the traffic stop has now resulted in drug charges. The outlet reports that at the time of the stop, officers suspected that he possessed "possible illegal contraband." It was sent off for testing, and later allegedly confirmed to be narcotics.

As a result, he was arrested yesterday (April 8). He's facing a charge of possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine). Sada Baby's arrest comes just a few weeks after he pleaded guilty to failure to display a valid license in March. He was ordered to pay $200 in fines. At the time of writing, no bail has been set, and his team has yet to publicly address the arrest.

Sada Baby Jail

He's reportedly being held at the Macomb County Jail, and for now, it's unclear when he will be arraigned. Sada Baby's own drama isn't all he's had to worry about lately, however. During a livestream in March, he recalled a heated argument between 42 Dugg and Offset. The exchange took place a few years ago, when a seemingly innocent dice game took a turn for the worse. According to Sada Baby, he would have felt obligated to side with 42 Dugg had things escalated any further since they're from the same city. Luckily, it didn't go that far, meaning he didn't have to get involved.

"All our problems-- that type of sh*t, it went out the door. So, thank God nothing happened," he recalled. "It was looking like Offset and his mans was about to try to press Dugg about Dugg winning dice fairly... If they would've f*cked Dugg up and I was sitting there, I feel like my city would've been mad at me for not helping Dugg regardless of what we had going on."

