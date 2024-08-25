Karrahboo Shades Lil Yachty During Latest Concert

Karrahboo has broken her silence.

Karrahboo addressed Lil Yachty's recent comments during a performance at her latest show on Saturday. The Concrete Boys founder had accused Karrahboo of being verbally abusive and claimed to have written all of her music during a fiery livestream, earlier this week. While performing on stage, she shouted out, “Who ain’t write it… who ain’t write it," several times over as the song played.

As the clip circulated on social media, fans had mixed responses to the feud. Many on X (formerly Twitter) joked about how small the crowd for Karrahboo's show was. "Wow all 10 ppl got to hear what she said abt yachty at her show," one user remarked. Another wrote: "She should be ashamed of herself. We literally saw boat’s voice recordings."

(Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Yachty went off on Karrahboo amid rumors that she left the Concrete Boys. She was noticeably absent from the group's recent performance at Broccoli City Festival. "I wrote every f*cking verse you've done," Yachty claimed in his rant, "I dressed you, I dressed all five of y'all n****s bro. I dressed five n****s every time we stepped out the house, I put an outfit on everybody, I put eight carats of earrings on everybody ear, I put three chains on all y'all neck. We bought a Cartier watch. I gave you that chrome Rolex, bro. You was waiting tables… What are we talking about n***a? I changed your mother f*cking life and you are here lying, talking about some: 'We bully you'… That sh*t got me f*cked up, bro. You got me f*cked up, bro, you disrespectful, bro. You talk to people crazy, you tell people that they are nothing, you tell people you're going to spit on them, you tell people they poor and you talk to my f*cking label crazy, you claim I was stealing money…"

