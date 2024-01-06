GloRilla Gives Dating Advice But Fans Aren't Feeling It

GloRilla took to social media to give some dating advice about dating multiple men at once. "Ladies, don't show favoritism among your n-ggas. Because as soon as your favorite n-gga mad, he gon be cursing your other n-ggas out just for a motherf-cker saying good morning! Don't show favoritism with y'all n-ggas. That favorite n-gga sh-t a motherf-cker," Glo said while out shopping. Glo has been previously open about her dating habits and how she doesn't tend to stick to a single person.

However, it is advice that has not gone over well. "The ladies are doomed if they need her advice on something 😂," one person joked. "Or just not mess around with multiple people," countered another. "We finna see her POSTING & SAYING dumb SH*T bc she wanna show off THAT CHEST 🤣," theorized a third. Glo's newly-enhanced chest was on full display as the rapped rocked a lowcut halter top. How do you feel about Glo's advice? Let us know in the comments.

GloRilla Attends Ja Morant's First Game Back in Memphis

Meanwhile, Glo closed out 2023 by taking in some local basketball. Glo and Moneybagg Yo were two of the famous faces in attendance for the Grizzlies' December 21 game. The matchup against the Pacers also marked Ja Morant's first game back on his home court since his 25-game suspension ended. Moneybagg was seen linking up with Morant after the game while Glo got very vocal from her courtside seats.

Morant had 20 points in the 13-point win, meaning that the Grizzlies are now 2-0 since Morant returned. However, the Grizzlies' dismal start to the season means that the 2-0 run has only elevated the team to 8-19 on the season. However, Morant was arguably not the star of the show. Desmond Bane had a team-high 31 points. The Grizzlies went on a four-game winning streak to begin Morant's return to the team. However, the team has cooled considerably since then and has gone 2-4 in their last six games. Morant is averaging a team-high 25.1 points through his first nine games back.

[via]