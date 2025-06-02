GloRilla has not been in the best spot with a good portion of her fan base as of late, but she made up for it. As caught by The Shade Room, Big Glo supporters have been singing her praises thanks to premiering a stunning new look at the Roots Picnic this past weekend.

She was headlining alongside Latto, Jeezy, Meek Mill, Tems, KAYTRANADA, and more for The Root's 18th edition of the Philly-based festival. But while her performance was a highlight, it seems that even more have been in love with her minty green extensions.

GloRilla fans were also drooling over just how good she looked as well. The fit included a cropped graphic t-shirt, as well as some blingy denim. "I like this color on her 😍its definitely giving Summer Vibes," one Shade Room commenter said. "Glo said she a thin mint 😂🔥" another hilariously added. itskaylamaddison astutely points out, "She can pull off any color. Fr 😍."

However, another big talking point from this minty fresh look is the Memphis femcee's new nose. Her supporters were a lot nicer this time around with one writing, "I like the nose. it just needs more time to marinate on her face 😍."

GloRilla Nose Job

Another goes, "I like her new nose! It’s not too drastic and she still look like herself! I love it 😍😍." One more types in a lengthy comment, "I like it. I love when the girls get what they call an "ethnic nose job." It’s about slightly altering and maintaining the predominance of your features. She got a little more bridge now. I hate when the girls butcher their noses with 2-4 nose jobs. It’s one of the most addictive and dysmorphic things I’ve seen some women do besides the botched bbls. She looks great!"

As we alluded to earlier, though these comments were a bit harder to find. Some were in utter disbelief that Glo would even think to alter it. She made things worse for those people by confirming that she did in fact get work done. "& DID 😏."