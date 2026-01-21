News
A$AP Rocky Sweden
Music
A$AP Rocky Goes In-Depth On Donald Trump & The Swedish Prison Debacle
When A$AP Rocky was locked up in a Swedish jail, there were major efforts to get him released, and even Donald Trump was involved.
By
Alexander Cole
January 21, 2026