Angela Simmons Shuts Haters Down By Showing Off Abs On "The Breakfast Club"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Angela Simmons Shuts Haters Down Showing Abs The Breakfast Club
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 8: Angela Simmons backstage during 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival Day one at Hard Rock Stadium on March 8, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Angela Simmons spoke on "The Breakfast Club" about the backlash she often faces for posting revealing pictures of herself.

Angela Simmons is no stranger to online scrutiny, whether it's for her recent breakup from her years-long partner Yo Gotti or the revealing outfits she chooses to show off on social media. Regarding these bikini snapshots and images of other skin-baring outfits, she recently told The Breakfast Club that she doesn't care about people criticizing her for it.

Charlamagne Tha God showed a snippet of this conversation on Instagram. "I can't put on swimsuits at all. 'Put on some clothes.' This is ridiculous," Simmons remarked. "Today, I have this on. 'The thong's out,' 'That's risqué' for people to see me like that. Do you know how old I am? I have a whole child. Are you kidding me?"

Then, Angela stood up to show off her fit, which included a cropped top that showed off her abs and a thong whose strap was slightly visible above her pants. She and the hosts laughed these criticisms off. Their conversation also touched on folks criticizing Angela Simmons given that she's the daughter of Run-DMC's Joseph "Rev. Run" Simmons. She was on early reality television shows as a teenager and her father became a minister.

"I just don't care, simply. Like, I really don't care what anyone has to say," Simmons added. "If I'm straight in my world and everything's good, then why am I concerned about what anybody, the public, or an audience has to say? As long as my son is straight, my family is good, my friends are good, and I’m happy, hey, y'all can talk all day."

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Angela Simmons' Relationship History

The son that Simmons talked about is her son with the late Sutton Tennyson. Most recently, Angela Simmons was with Yo Gotti, but she confirmed last year that they broke up.

In fact, folks peddled rumors that the couple got engaged in the previous year, which obviously didn't pan out. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her facing backlash and scrutiny online.

But throughout it all, Angela is happy to clap back and use the attention to her advantage. So we'll see if folks think twice before berating her.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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