Angela Simmons Shuts Haters Down By Showing Off Abs On "The Breakfast Club"

Angela Simmons is no stranger to online scrutiny, whether it's for her recent breakup from her years-long partner Yo Gotti or the revealing outfits she chooses to show off on social media. Regarding these bikini snapshots and images of other skin-baring outfits, she recently told The Breakfast Club that she doesn't care about people criticizing her for it.

Charlamagne Tha God showed a snippet of this conversation on Instagram. "I can't put on swimsuits at all. 'Put on some clothes.' This is ridiculous," Simmons remarked. "Today, I have this on. 'The thong's out,' 'That's risqué' for people to see me like that. Do you know how old I am? I have a whole child. Are you kidding me?"

Then, Angela stood up to show off her fit, which included a cropped top that showed off her abs and a thong whose strap was slightly visible above her pants. She and the hosts laughed these criticisms off. Their conversation also touched on folks criticizing Angela Simmons given that she's the daughter of Run-DMC's Joseph "Rev. Run" Simmons. She was on early reality television shows as a teenager and her father became a minister.

"I just don't care, simply. Like, I really don't care what anyone has to say," Simmons added. "If I'm straight in my world and everything's good, then why am I concerned about what anybody, the public, or an audience has to say? As long as my son is straight, my family is good, my friends are good, and I’m happy, hey, y'all can talk all day."

Angela Simmons' Relationship History

The son that Simmons talked about is her son with the late Sutton Tennyson. Most recently, Angela Simmons was with Yo Gotti, but she confirmed last year that they broke up.

In fact, folks peddled rumors that the couple got engaged in the previous year, which obviously didn't pan out. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her facing backlash and scrutiny online.