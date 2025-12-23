Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Murdered-Out Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge

2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Pusha T and Pharrell attend the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Pharrell decided to cop the best of the best for his brother Pusha T after an incredible year with their work on "LGSEO."

After 16 years apart, Clipse and Pharrell Williams reunited and it was so worth the wait. The trio put out one of the best if not the best rap album of the year with Let God Sort Em Out. The July release has remained in a lot of fans' rotations throughout 2025. It's also caught the attention of the Recording Academy, and the Virginia duo has a great chance to win their first Grammy.

So, to celebrate their hard work, the mastermind behind LGSEO, Pharrell, decided to send Pusha an incredible thank you gift. Or with Christmas just two days away, it could be viewed as such. Either way, it's nice to see these two still love each other like siblings.

King Push showed off his brand-new Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge with his social media followers yesterday (Dec. 22). For those who aren't versed, it's the British car manufacturer's first-ever all-electric model.

The Black Badge, though, takes it to a whole other level, upping the performance while earning some extra styling points. It allows for darker accents and bespoke customization for customers.

Pharrell decided to get Pusha T a murdered-out Spectre, blacking everything out from the wheels to the interior. It's a stunning spec and one that has the Virginia rapper just as mind blown.

Clipse Grammy Nominations

"Aye @pharrell [four pleading face emojis] i love you man," he captioned the video. He also had fun with P, making jokes that he got his new car all dirty. "Aye P... She dirty P. I'ma clean that in a minute," he said while chuckling.

He hilariously busted out a mini rap about the floor mats, which Rolls-Royce makes out of high-quality lamb's wool.

"The Rolls got floor mats that look like they took four cats and made door mats / I rub my feet in 'em."

After hearing his off-the-cuff bars, fans in the comments section believe another album is already in the making. "they gonna make another album," one fan predicts. "Already thinking of bars," says another.

But while Clipse did promise they are indeed far from done, they deserve to celebrate and relax until the Grammys roll around.

Speaking of that award show, him and Malice are up for four categories in February. They include Best Music Video, Rap Album, Rap Performance, and Album of the Year. "So Be It," LGSEO, and "Chains & Whips" have granted these opportunities for them.

