NBA YoungBoy & Playboi Carti Encourage You To "Fire Your Manager" On Their First Collab

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA YoungBoy and Playboi Carti have had chances to release material in the past, but things just haven't materialized until now.

An NBA YoungBoy and Playboi Carti collab is here without any issues and they sound good together! "Fire Your Manager" is the title and it lands on YB's brand-new album, Make America Slime Again. This has been a highly anticipated release for the community as the Louisiana native had been dealing with serious legal issues.

But now that he's free and that the charges have been pardoned, he's ready to reclaim his spot amongst the current crop of stars. As a result, NBA YoungBoy is rapping with a lot of uncontrollable energy and passion on "Fire Your Manager."

It's a braggadocious track as he and Carti tell their women to drop their managers because they've got even more motion than them. "Carry the b*tch like my baggage, I bought her Chanel / Got her ready to carry a Birk', hey (Phew) / Top of the line," YB belts on the refrain.

On top it being great to have YoungBoy back in action, it's also cool to see him and Carti have a moment together. If you remember, the latter's beef with Kanye West encouraged his foe to drop "ALIVE." This was a track that supposedly belonged to Carti and YB.

So, it's a feel-good moment in that regard. Check it out below.

NBA YoungBoy & Playboi Carti "Fire Your Manager"

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, only two can fit Ferrari passenger, uh, uh, yeah
If you see my account, you'll fire your manager, okay
'Rari steamin', baby, I'm just high beamin', uh
Them n****s play in the section, I'll probably tip my team, uh
I heard one of my opps got fake Percs and the lean
Handle that, handle that, I'ma let God handle that for me

