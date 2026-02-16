Lul Timm Defends Chief Keef Amid Backlash Over NBA YoungBoy Collab

Last week, NBA YoungBoy teamed up with Chief Keef for a new song called "ROOMS," and some listeners aren't happy about it. This is because YB famously has beef with Lil Durk, who Sosa has known since he was a kid. This has led to some questions about his loyalty, though many are coming to his defense. Lul Timm, for example, recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the unexpected collab. According to him, people are getting worked up over nothing and should have better things to worry about.

"All that crying and sh*t about a f*cking song," he said, as seen in a clip shared by No Jumper on Instagram. "Get some f*cking money."

News of Lul Timm's comments comes just a few days after YB hopped online to give an unknown rapper a warning. He claims that moving forward, he'll be focusing solely on his music career and not paying any attention to beef.

NBA YoungBoy Kai Cenat Drama

"F*ck you," he declared. "You better not f*ck with me. You better not f*ck with me, man. That's all I got to say h*e, or whoever you are. F*ck you. I don't care about none of that."

Before that, it was reported that NBA YoungBoy was upset with Kai Cenat for refusing to shut down rumors that he got with Gigi Alayah, leading to their breakup. Akademiks broke the news during a livestream, suggesting that the rumors could have easily dissipated by now if Cenat set the record straight.

"He tried to reach out to you personally, my brother. He felt like that conversation was turned down," Ak said. "And you got to realize that you got a fanbase whose kind of feeling he did some sh*t he didn't do... [YB] never did it. Granted, you never said that's what happened, but you letting that linger... YB ain't f*ck with that."