logic bad motherfucker
Songs
Logic Shares "Bad Motherf*cker" Ahead Of "Paradise Records" Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival
Logic is just days away from making his big screen debut, with his comedy set to shown to attendees at Tribeca Film Festival.
By
Zachary Horvath
May 30, 2025
625 Views