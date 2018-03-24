Bobby Tarantino
- MusicLogic Puts On A Beatmaking ClinicLogic hits the studio to put on a show, creating a beat in real-time as he works wonders on the drum machine. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentCan Logic Regain His Footing In Hip-Hop?As he preps a spiritual sequel to his debut album, we examine whether Logic can overcome the groundswell of disdain that hip-hop has expressed towards him since 2017.By Robert Blair
- NewsLogic's "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind" Hits Streaming ServicesLogic achieves title on "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLogic Channels John Wick And/Or Neo On "Keanu Reeves"Logic reps the one and only Keanu Reeves. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Gets Braggadocious In New "Keanu Reeves" SnippetThe rapper is previewing some fire new music.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLogic's Novel "Supermarket" Is Dropping This YearBobby Tarantino flexes his literary chops. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Hosts A Table Read For His Upcoming "Second Movie"Bobby is living up to his Tarantino moniker. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesLogic To Star In J.J. Abrams New Film Which Aims To Emulate "Clerks"Logic will co-write and act in a J.J. Abrams-produced film based on 1994's "Clerks."By Devin Ch
- ReviewsLogic "Young Sinatra IV" ReviewThe fourth and final installment in the "Young Sinatra" series has a nostalgic allure that is hindered by Logic's predictable missteps.By Luke Hinz
- MusicLogic's New Single "Everybody Dies" Drops FridayLogic's upcoming single features a surprisingly macabre title. What does Bobby have in store for us?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Announces New Single "The Return" Coming SoonLogic's "The Return" drops on Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Pounds Whiskey Shot In Front Of 100,000 Ravenous FansLogic enjoys a toast to recent successes. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Dubs J. Cole "King" In Glowing "K.O.D" EndorsementLogic gives the homie J. Cole a glowing endorsement. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Posts Up With The Rock, Dubs Himself "The Pebble"Bobby "The Pebble" Tarantino hangs out with a legend. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Gets Back In The Studio, Flexes With New CarLogic's Post-Breakup Makeover Revealed.By Devin Ch