Kendrick Lamar & SZA Nearing Impressive Hot 100 Milestone As "luther" Remains At Number One

After the stunning "luther" visual, Kendrick Lamar and SZA continue to dominate the airwaves with their latest smash collab.

That spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100, doing so in 2020. We will see if Kendrick and SZA can break their current tie with 24kGoldn next week. In the meantime, though, the two superstars are going to be embarking on their Grand National world tour in just four days. They will begin in Minneapolis, Minnesota on the 18th and wrap things up in early August. DJ Mustard is also coming along for the ride as the opening act.

At this point for Kendrick Lamar and SZA though, we are eager to see if they will either tie or break a very impressive Hot 100 milestone. It's already matched 24kGoldn and iann dior's "Mood" eight-week run from 2020-2021. That's the second-longest stretch for a hip-hop song this decade. However, Roddy Ricch still holds the most dominant number one reign with "The Box."

If you want the hard statistics for "luther," Billboard has provided them. It "totaled 63.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 3% week-over-week), 22.7 million official streams (down 7%) and 2,000 sold (down 8%) in the U.S. April 4-10." There was a little bit of a shake-up though underneath Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Drake is going to move up right behind the duo from third to second with "NOKIA." In terms of other hip-hop tracks, BigXthaPlug's latest experimentation with melding rap and country resulted in a top-five debut with "All The Way."

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have fans in a chokehold with "luther." We are running out of things to say about the electric GNX collaboration. Thankfully, Billboard can help us talk about it because the track is once again sitting atop the Hot 100 chart. If you have lost track of how long it's been at number one, we don't blame you. But to fill you in, this marks the eighth consecutive week. The music video, which showed even more love to Luther Vandross, presumably had something to do with keeping its reign alive. Although, the effects of it won't really be felt until next sales week.

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.