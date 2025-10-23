Cardi B Claims She Confronted Angela Yee About Armon Wiggins Interview

BY Caroline Fisher 394 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Confronted Angela Yee Armon Wiggins Hip Hop News
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Cardi B, she told Angela Yee to have more respect after watching her interview with Armon Wiggins.

Recently, Armon Wiggins discussed Nicki Minaj ane Cardi B's feud during an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee. The latter femcee quickly made it clear that she does not approve.

In fact, she took to Twitter Spaces to rant about the situation this week, revealing that it resulted in a phone call to the radio personality. Cardi says that during the phone call, she told Yee not to talk about her with someone who doesn't like her.

"I told her, 'Angela Yee, if you know that this guy don't like me...' And she was like, 'I didn't know that he doesn't like you.' I was like, 'Yes, you know that he don't like me. Everybody knows this. You have somebody that you don't watch their content?' That's exactly what I told her, and I'mma call her three-way with you. She can tell you that I said what I said," she explained, as captured by Glock Topickz on X.

Read More: Cardi B Reacts To BIA's Debut Album Flopping And JT's Diss Tracks

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

"Don't have somebody that's biased towards me, that calls me a b*tch out his mouth, that only says negative things about me," she continued. "When it comes to smoke, do your job, do your due diligence, and do your research yourself about what happened. Don't ask somebody that don't like me about me, because this sh*t is more than that. This sh*t is more than rap beef. When my kids' names are involved, you should f*cking look up what happened. Don't ask a n***a that hates me what happened."

Cardi and Nicki's years-long feud was reignited last month following the release of Cardi's sophomore album, Am I The Drama? Her foe threw shade on Twitter/X, prompting them to go back and forth in several heated tweets. Their kids got dragged into the drama when Nicki called Cardi's daughter Kulture "ugly," immediately resulting in a fiery response from the 7-year-old's mom.

"B*tch f*ck that slow a** son that came out your p***y," she said in part. "You was wishing so much negativity on me while I was pregnant and look at your karma." Both artists eventually apologized to each other's children, though the apologies were extremely backhanded.

Read More: Gucci Mane's Wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, Fires Back At Nicki Minaj By Using Cardi B

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
cardi-b-apologizes-to-latto-hip-hop-news Music Cardi B Publicly Apologizes To Latto Following Shocking Leaked Call Audio 4.6K
Cardi B Nicki Minaj Son Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Delivers "Meet The Grahams" Inspired Message to Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear 18.0K
Nicki Minaj Mother Papa Bear Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj’s Mother Rushes To Papa Bear’s Defense After Cardi B Alleges He’s Disabled 4.2K
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Courvoisier® Cognac Beef Cardi B Defends Star Brim After Rah Ali Calls Star A "Bum Ass B*tch" 16.5K
Comments 0