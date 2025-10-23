Recently, Armon Wiggins discussed Nicki Minaj ane Cardi B's feud during an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee. The latter femcee quickly made it clear that she does not approve.

In fact, she took to Twitter Spaces to rant about the situation this week, revealing that it resulted in a phone call to the radio personality. Cardi says that during the phone call, she told Yee not to talk about her with someone who doesn't like her.

"I told her, 'Angela Yee, if you know that this guy don't like me...' And she was like, 'I didn't know that he doesn't like you.' I was like, 'Yes, you know that he don't like me. Everybody knows this. You have somebody that you don't watch their content?' That's exactly what I told her, and I'mma call her three-way with you. She can tell you that I said what I said," she explained, as captured by Glock Topickz on X.

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

"Don't have somebody that's biased towards me, that calls me a b*tch out his mouth, that only says negative things about me," she continued. "When it comes to smoke, do your job, do your due diligence, and do your research yourself about what happened. Don't ask somebody that don't like me about me, because this sh*t is more than that. This sh*t is more than rap beef. When my kids' names are involved, you should f*cking look up what happened. Don't ask a n***a that hates me what happened."

Cardi and Nicki's years-long feud was reignited last month following the release of Cardi's sophomore album, Am I The Drama? Her foe threw shade on Twitter/X, prompting them to go back and forth in several heated tweets. Their kids got dragged into the drama when Nicki called Cardi's daughter Kulture "ugly," immediately resulting in a fiery response from the 7-year-old's mom.