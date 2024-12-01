Juice Wrld's Estate Fulfills The Rapper's Dream By Dropping "Best Friend" With Fall Out Boy

Close followers of Juice have been waiting for this to happen.

That would be the fact that Juice WRLD's reps were able to put together a collaboration with pop rock band, Fall Out Boy. Fans have said that this is something that both artists were wanting to do when Juice was still with us. Besides having a mutual respect and admiration for one another, Fall Out Boy is actually a Chicago-based band. Because of that, the fact that this now exists in some form now is special enough in the eyes of the fans. Patrick Stump, the lead singer for the band, and Juice even get to share the chorus in the waning moments. On the surface, this might be a random collab, but deep down, this one means a lot to quite a few people.

It's been a contentious weekend for Juice WRLD fans since his estate finally put out The Party Never Ends . It's the supposed final album overall from the late and beloved Chicago multi-talent. With so much more in the vault, it's sort of hard to definitively say that this third posthumous release will be the one to leave off on. As we said, the rapper and singer's supporters are having incredibly mixed feelings on the final product. With that in mind, there's a chance the act's team may reconsider their previous statements about it being the last LP ever. Despite the harsh feedback from listeners and other hip-hop names, they are getting the stamp of approval for this one move.

