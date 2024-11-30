Juice Wrld Wrestles With Addiction & Anxiety On "Party By Myself"

There's some belief/hope that The Party Never Ends by Juice WRLD will not be the final album. However, his estate continues to affirm that it will be. With that said, this title may be a reflection that even though this could be the last hurrah, the rapper's current discography and legacy will never end. But in that same breath, the reason we mentioned that there's hope that more music is coming is because of the fanbase's view on the tape. Some have been highly critical of its quality, with folks in this camp being of the mindset that this is not how Juice would have made this album.
Additionally, DJ Scheme shared similar feelings, especially in relation to multi-genre hitmaking producer benny blanco's inclusion. He felt the promotion and overall execution were off. But still, there are some redeemable traits to the project. "Party By Myself" feels like early classic Juice with the sad guitar loops, slow tempo, all while he sounds distraught and lost. It checks all the boxes for fans of his who enjoyed his openness to talk about his own personal issues like addiction, loneliness, and anxiety. "Party By Myself" also hits due to its earworm melody and chorus. Overall, the plan to release The Party Never Ends is up for debate. But there are some replayable tracks, with "Party By Myself" being one.
"Party By Myself" - Juice Wrld
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm leanin' like I'm using a needle
Probably party by myself because I don't fuck with people
Marijuana with the pills, euphoric and cerebral
I do it all to chase the thrill (Thrill)
I know what I'm doing's illegal
But ain't nothin' else gon' numb my pain like the pills and the reefer