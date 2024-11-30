Juice Wrld Fans Hate "The Party Never Ends," The Last Posthumous LP

Fans are disappointed by The Party Never Ends.

After fans criticized the cover of Juice WRLD’s last posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, last week, they continued to disparage the album upon its release on Friday. Passed away in 2019 at 21 years old, the third and final afterlife release has been dissected relentlessly online. While the late rapper's devoted followers eagerly anticipated the release, the project has been met with criticism, with fans arguing it falls short of the high standards Juice WRLD set during his career. Fans blame the superstar’s team for the album’s concept and direction.

Fans expressed their distaste for the album on social media. One user tweeted, “The last ever juice WRLD album the fans will ever stay up for, meant to honor his legacy and how diverse his talent was. And they infest it with more dog posthumous features, mixing, and depressive tracks. The mainstream will never be able to see how good he really was.” Another tweeted, “How tf is this the album they're gonna drop after waiting 3 extra years? It's unbelievable that they picked these songs instead of all the bangers Juice WRLD made. It literally ruins his legacy because of all the hype that was built, just for them to drop the most mid-songs.”

JuiceWrld Fans Ain’t Feelin The Last Album, The Party Never Ends

The Party Never Ends follows the legend’s 2021 album Fighting Demons. With songs like "Already Dead," "Burn," and "Wandered To LA," the album explored the Chicago native's inner demons. As of December 2021, the album debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200, but at #1 on the Billboard Hip-Hop & R&B charts. Fighting Demons was Juice Wrld’s second #1 posthumous album of the three.