News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
fireman
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Kendrick Lamar's Fake "Fireman" Album Interrupts Drake's "ICEMAN" Rollout
Jokes about Kendrick Lamar stepping on Drake's "ICEMAN" album with "Fireman" went viral on Twitter, and they are making both fanbases livid.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
April 25, 2026