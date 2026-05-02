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Music
Drake Haters React After He Allegedly Flew The Game Out To Toronto
The Game could've just been in Toronto on his own, but Drake fans and haters debated his recent visit due to the Kendrick Lamar beef.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 02, 2026