Cardi B Praises Megan Thee Stallion's Last Broadway Show Amid Breakup

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion Last Broadway Show Amid Breakup
Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 015. BRIANA SANCHEZ / EL PASO TIMES, El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Cardi B saw Megan Thee Stallion's last Broadway show on "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" days after the Klay Thompson split.

Megan Thee Stallion has always dealt with social media scrutiny as a celebrity, but a lot of it is rolling in right now due to her Klay Thompson breakup. It interrupted the lead-up to her last show on Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway on Friday night (May 1), which Cardi B pulled up for to support her collaborator.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, Cardi went live on IG to speak about the experience. The Bronx star applauded her Houston colleague for her performance, speaking on the great time she had and her hope that Megan will return to Broadway one day.

"I went to see Meg at Broadway," she expressed. "We made it to 40 minutes before the show ended, and it was so, so, so good. I had only been to a Broadway play, like, one time when I was, like, eight years old... So that was so fun. It was so pretty. I was liking the storyline. And Megan looked amazing, and she did amazing... I thought she was going to do it longer... I be telling her, 'When you in my city, I'ma come see you. Watch.' She thinks I be capping... It was so amazing. I hope she does it again."

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Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans

"The love I received from the Hotties, I'm so grateful and appreciative, b***h, I don't even have time to be sad," Megan said at her final show's curtain call, as caught by JusticeForMegan on Twitter. The sadness refers to ending her Moulin Rouge! The Musical run. But it might also refer to the Klay Thompson breakup, which he's responded to.

While these narratives have nothing to do with one another, fans can't help but connect the context and go wild with speculation and gossip. In any case, seeing support from peers and friends helps a lot in this regard.

As for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's dynamic, they continue to support each other despite rumors here and there of alleged rifts. Hopefully this support continues with grace into the future, regardless of what stages their careers take them to next.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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