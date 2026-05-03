Cardi B Praises Megan Thee Stallion's Last Broadway Show Amid Breakup

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, Cardi went live on IG to speak about the experience. The Bronx star applauded her Houston colleague for her performance, speaking on the great time she had and her hope that Megan will return to Broadway one day.

"I went to see Meg at Broadway," she expressed. "We made it to 40 minutes before the show ended, and it was so, so, so good. I had only been to a Broadway play, like, one time when I was, like, eight years old... So that was so fun. It was so pretty. I was liking the storyline. And Megan looked amazing, and she did amazing... I thought she was going to do it longer... I be telling her, 'When you in my city, I'ma come see you. Watch.' She thinks I be capping... It was so amazing. I hope she does it again."

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans

"The love I received from the Hotties, I'm so grateful and appreciative, b***h, I don't even have time to be sad," Megan said at her final show's curtain call, as caught by JusticeForMegan on Twitter. The sadness refers to ending her Moulin Rouge! The Musical run. But it might also refer to the Klay Thompson breakup, which he's responded to.

While these narratives have nothing to do with one another, fans can't help but connect the context and go wild with speculation and gossip. In any case, seeing support from peers and friends helps a lot in this regard.

As for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's dynamic, they continue to support each other despite rumors here and there of alleged rifts. Hopefully this support continues with grace into the future, regardless of what stages their careers take them to next.