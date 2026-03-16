Fawn Weaver Fires Back At Jay-Z Loan Cover-Up Claim With A Lawsuit Of Her Own

BY Cole Blake
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Farm Credit Mid-America previously accused Uncle Nearest of attempting to hide a $20 million loan from Jay-Z.

Fawn Weaver has filed a lawsuit against Farm Credit Mid-America for allegedly spreading “false and malicious” statements about her, after they accused her of trying to hide a $20 million loan from Jay-Z as her whiskey brand, Uncle Nearest, owed millions of dollars to lenders. According to a new report from AllHipHop, Weaver and her company, Grant Sidney, say they properly documented all of the money, and it went straight to Uncle Nearest.

The legal battle began making headlines, earlier this month, when Farm Credit Mid-America claimed that Jay-Z's venture capital firm, MarcyPen Capital Partners, lent money to Uncle Nearest, but Weaver transferred it to Grant Sidney to avoid seizure.

“The Weaver Parties attempt to imply (incorrectly) that FCMA was in no way misled at the time. FCMA was considerably misled,” the bank wrote, according to Lexington Herald Leader. “Whatever protestations Ms. Weaver makes now to the contrary do not change the fact that MarcyPen loaned money to Uncle Nearest, Inc., not Grant Sidney. Ms. Weaver, who exercises complete control over Uncle Nearest and Grant Sidney, moved the proceeds from Uncle Nearest to Grant Sidney to make sure that $20 million coming in could not be snatched by [FCMA].” 

Read More: Jay-Z’s $20 Million Loan Under Scrutiny Amid Uncle Nearest Legal Battle

Uncle Nearest Lawsuit Update
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Citing intercompany agreements, Weaver argues that the transfer was a standard procedure and not an attempt to avoid payment. “Grant Sidney received no benefit from this $20,000,000. It solely went to the benefit of Uncle Nearest,” her lawyer wrote.

Overall, Farm Credit Mid-America has hit Uncle Nearest with a bevy of allegations. They claim the company defaulted on over $100 million in loans. On top of that, they alleged Uncle Nearest exaggerated the inventory of their barrels, sold off collateral inventory to cover other debts, and violated key financial covenants. Weaver denies these claims as well.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Insinuates She's Hiring Tony Buzbee After Jay-Z Case

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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