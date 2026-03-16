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Fawn Weaver Fires Back At Jay-Z Loan Cover-Up Claim With A Lawsuit Of Her Own
Farm Credit Mid-America previously accused Uncle Nearest of attempting to hide a $20 million loan from Jay-Z.
By
Cole Blake
March 16, 2026