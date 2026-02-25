Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Faces Legal Dispute Over Top Soccer Player’s Contract

BY Caroline Fisher
Jay-Z Roc Nation Dispute Soccer
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Peter Casey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Roc Nation announced that it signed 19-year-old athlete Yan Diomande, which Maxidel Management has now called into question.

Jay-Z has faced no shortage of legal issues throughout his career, and it looks like one more might be about to boil over. According to DaveOCKOP, Roc Nation is currently wrapped up in a dispute about the representation rights to Yan Diomande. Earlier this month, the company announced that it signed the 19-year-old soccer player, adding his name to the list of star athletes on its website.

Maxidel Management, however, alleges that it “remains contractually bound” to him through 2027. Moreover, it claims to be ready to "defend its interests through the appropriate legal channels." Allegedly, the agency filed for legal rights to negotiate Diomande's contracts and received approval in Germany, Spain, and England.

Roc Nation has yet to comment on the dispute publicly, though the company appears to believe it signed Diomande legally. If Maxidel Management decides to take legal action, it could impact Diomande's potential summer transfer from Leipzig.

Jay-Z Legal Issues
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of the potential legal battle comes just a few weeks after Jay-Z took home a major win in court. For several years now, a man named Rymir Satterthwaite has alleged that he's the mogul's biological son, even suing him multiple times. Hov denies the allegations.

Satterthwaite's latest lawsuit was dropped for unknown reasons in 2025. Shortly after, his godmother and legal guardian Lillie Coley filed a lawsuit of her own. In it, she alleged that Jay-Z used his celebrity status to dodge both DNA tests and personal responsibility. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed with prejudice. In January, Coley was ordered to pay $119,235.45 in legal fees under California’s anti-SLAPP statute. 

Satterthwaite may not be finished, however. Earlier this month, he tweeted about potentially getting backup from Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump in his quest to prove Jay-Z's alleged paternity.

