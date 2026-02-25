Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Faces Legal Dispute Over Top Soccer Player’s Contract

Jay-Z has faced no shortage of legal issues throughout his career, and it looks like one more might be about to boil over. According to DaveOCKOP, Roc Nation is currently wrapped up in a dispute about the representation rights to Yan Diomande. Earlier this month, the company announced that it signed the 19-year-old soccer player, adding his name to the list of star athletes on its website.

Maxidel Management, however, alleges that it “remains contractually bound” to him through 2027. Moreover, it claims to be ready to "defend its interests through the appropriate legal channels." Allegedly, the agency filed for legal rights to negotiate Diomande's contracts and received approval in Germany, Spain, and England.

Roc Nation has yet to comment on the dispute publicly, though the company appears to believe it signed Diomande legally. If Maxidel Management decides to take legal action, it could impact Diomande's potential summer transfer from Leipzig.

Jay-Z Legal Issues

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of the potential legal battle comes just a few weeks after Jay-Z took home a major win in court. For several years now, a man named Rymir Satterthwaite has alleged that he's the mogul's biological son, even suing him multiple times. Hov denies the allegations.

Satterthwaite's latest lawsuit was dropped for unknown reasons in 2025. Shortly after, his godmother and legal guardian Lillie Coley filed a lawsuit of her own. In it, she alleged that Jay-Z used his celebrity status to dodge both DNA tests and personal responsibility. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed with prejudice. In January, Coley was ordered to pay $119,235.45 in legal fees under California’s anti-SLAPP statute.