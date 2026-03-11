Jay-Z’s $20 Million Loan Under Scrutiny Amid Uncle Nearest Legal Battle

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay-Z Loan Scrutiny
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Fawn Weaver-owned whiskey brand Uncle Nearest is being accused of hiding money by its lender, Farm Credit Mid-America.

Uncle Nearest and its lender, Farm Credit Mid-America, are currently wrapped up in a serious legal battle. Now, according to the Lexington Herald Leader, the Fawn Weaver-owned whiskey brand is being accused of hiding money.

In court documents filed earlier this month, Farm Credit alleged that Weaver told them the $20 million was a grant from her Grant Sidney company. Farm Credit, on the other hand, insists the money allegedly came from MP-Tenn LLC, or MarcyPen Capital Partners. The venture capital firm is owned by Jay-Z and others. Farm Credit alleges that the transaction was "egregiously mischaracterized" by the Weavers.

The Weavers fired back in a recent filing. “No fraud by Grant Sidney has been alleged with the particularity required for a federal pleading," it reads. "The assertion that Uncle Nearest engaged in fraudulent conduct relating to the MP-Tenn transaction is not correct."

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

Uncle Nearest Legal Battle
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F.
Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z with Real Madrid CF forward Vinicius Junior (7) before before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Lee Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Weaver Parties attempt to imply (incorrectly) that FCMA was in no way misled at the time. FCMA was considerably misled,” the bank alleged.

“Whatever protestations Ms. Weaver makes now to the contrary do not change the fact that MarcyPen loaned money to Uncle Nearest, Inc., not Grant Sidney,” it also stated. “Ms. Weaver, who exercises complete control over Uncle Nearest and Grant Sidney, moved the proceeds from Uncle Nearest to Grant Sidney to make sure that $20 million coming in could not be snatched by [FCMA].”

The bank concluded, “Ms. Weaver’s own testimony shows that Grant Sidney — the largest shareholder of Uncle Nearest — whose sole stockholder is also the CEO of Uncle Nearest (Ms. Weaver) and exercises complete control of both entities, orchestrated and executed a scheme to perpetuate the violation of Uncle Nearest’s legal duty, or to commit a dishonest and unjust act in contravention of FCMA’s rights.”

Read More: DJ Akademiks Breaks Down Why He Thinks Jay-Z & Drake Started Beefing

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jay Z Declines Legal Fees Man Claims His Son Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Declines Seeking Legal Fees From Man Claiming To Be His Son
Jay Z Alleged Son Godmother Keeps Paternity Battle Alive Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z's Alleged Son's Godmother Keeps Paternity Battle Alive In Court
Kendrick Lamar Jay-Z Beyonce Emmys Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Beyonce & More Among 2025 Emmy Nominees
Jay Z Alleged Son Godmother Court Sanctions Hip Hop News Gossip Jay-Z's Alleged Son's Godmother Claims He Manipulated Court Into Sanctions
Comments 0