Jay-Z’s $20 Million Loan Under Scrutiny Amid Uncle Nearest Legal Battle

The Fawn Weaver-owned whiskey brand Uncle Nearest is being accused of hiding money by its lender, Farm Credit Mid-America.

The bank concluded, “Ms. Weaver’s own testimony shows that Grant Sidney — the largest shareholder of Uncle Nearest — whose sole stockholder is also the CEO of Uncle Nearest (Ms. Weaver) and exercises complete control of both entities, orchestrated and executed a scheme to perpetuate the violation of Uncle Nearest’s legal duty, or to commit a dishonest and unjust act in contravention of FCMA’s rights.”

“Whatever protestations Ms. Weaver makes now to the contrary do not change the fact that MarcyPen loaned money to Uncle Nearest, Inc., not Grant Sidney,” it also stated. “Ms. Weaver, who exercises complete control over Uncle Nearest and Grant Sidney, moved the proceeds from Uncle Nearest to Grant Sidney to make sure that $20 million coming in could not be snatched by [FCMA].”

In court documents filed earlier this month, Farm Credit alleged that Weaver told them the $20 million was a grant from her Grant Sidney company. Farm Credit, on the other hand, insists the money allegedly came from MP-Tenn LLC, or MarcyPen Capital Partners. The venture capital firm is owned by Jay-Z and others. Farm Credit alleges that the transaction was "egregiously mischaracterized" by the Weavers.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.