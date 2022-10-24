jay z
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Compares Cardi B To Jay-Z & DrakeCharlamagne Tha God praises Cardi B for uplifting up-and-coming women in hip-hop. By Aron A.
- TVJay-Z & Yo Gotti Star In Heartbreaking "Exposing Parchman" TrailerThe documentary will explore the corruption at Mississippi's Parchman Penitentiary. By Aron A.
- Original ContentHow Jay-Z Traveling To London Saved His CareerWe're taking a look at how traveling to London in 1989 saved the storied career of Jay-Z from coming to a premature end. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentHow Jay-Z's "The Blueprint" Changed RapIt's been decades since Jay-Z's "The Blueprint" released, & the album remains one of the most influential hip-hop records. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureRappers Who Have Their Own THC BrandRappers like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Coi Leray are branding THC lines, while Sean “Diddy” Combs has signed a 185M licensing deal.By Molly Byrne
- MusicGunna, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert & More Featured On Jay-Z's 2022 "Year End Picks"The music mogul also listed Beyoncé, SZA, and Pusha T on the year-end playlist.By Jada Ojii
- MusicJay-Z Flexes His Grammy Wins In Epic PhotoDJ Khaled, Young Guru & more shared the classic flick. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter Bids Over $80K On Diamond Earrings The 10-year old beauty bid on her mom's old jewelry. By Lamar Banks