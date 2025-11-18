The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a sexual battery allegation against Diddy that is entirely separate from the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution that have him residing in prison. According to a new report from NBC News, the allegation stems from five years ago.

A male music publicist and producer claims Diddy invited him to a photo shoot at a warehouse in Los Angeles in 2020, where he was going to discuss an upcoming project. There, Diddy allegedly started masturbating while he was watching pornography before fully exposing himself. The man says he avoided telling anyone about the incident at the time out of embarrassment. Regardless, the next year, the man claims two men threw a bag over his head and brought him to Diddy. The Bad Boy mogul allegedly screamed at him and labeled him a snitch.

Diddy's attorney, Jonathan Davis, addressed the investigation in a statement. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has repeatedly stated for over a year now, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a media circus," he said, adding that Diddy, "categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone. He looks forward to vindicating himself in court, where such matters are decided — and not in the media — based on admissible, material evidence, not rank speculation and unsubstantiated allegations.”

Diddy's Prison Sentence

The investigation comes as Diddy remains behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. A jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his criminal trial, earlier this year. For those crimes, he is serving over four years in prison. The jury also acquitted him on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.