Diddy Allegedly Faces Disturbing Conditions At Fort Dix

Late last month, Diddy was officially moved to FCI Fort Dix to continue his prison sentence. Now, thanks to Joe Giudice, the public has a better idea of what the Bad Boy founder is up against. During a recent chat with Us Weekly, he reflected on his own 41-month stint at the New Jersey facility. According to him, it was anything but pleasant.

“I got up at, like, three or four in the morning to go to the bathroom and you would see the craziest things in there, people you would never imagine,” he recalled. “[The guards] hear the shower going at night, and they just look the other way."

Giudice went on to decribe some of the violence he witnessed during his stay. “I’ve seen people get stabbed over an onion. You ain’t in there with the most stable people,” he claimed. Another inmate said, “I was there a day and a half, and I [told a] kid [I just met], ‘This isn’t a jail, this is an insane asylum!’ and he agreed. It was a zoo.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for what kind of advice Giudice has to offer the mogul, that simply involves laying low for the time being. “As long as he keeps a low profile and doesn’t try to act like a big shot, he’ll be fine,” he explained.