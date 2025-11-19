Diddy Scores Court Victory As Judge Permits Him To Serve Accuser Via Newspaper

Diddy Scores Court Victory Hip Hop News
Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this year, Diddy filed a lawsuit against Courtney Burgess for allegedly spreading false information about him.

Diddy is fighting no shortage of legal battles these days, but recently, he secured at least one win in court. Earlier this year, he filed a lawsuit against Courtney Burgess, his attorney Ariel Mitchell, and NewsNation's parent company Nexstar. In it, he accuses them of airing a story about something that never happened.

"In this pitiful spectacle, all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories," the lawsuit alleges. "Defendants are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario."

Last October, Burgess told multiple outlets that he allegedly possessed multiple flash drives containing footage of Diddy's "freak-offs." Morever, he alleged that they were given to him by Kim Porter, Diddy's late ex-wife.

Diddy hasn't been able to serve Burgess, however, leaving the case at a standstill. Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the Bad Boy founder has received permission to serve him by certified mail at two different homes, along with a P.O. box. He can also email five accounts linked to Burgess, and text a phone number believed to be his.

Diddy Release Date
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On top of that, Diddy can now publish legal notices in various newspapers. This includes the Maryland Daily Record, The Star-Ledger and The Morning News. He must serve Burgess by January 16 of this year in order to move forward with the case.

News of Diddy's latest legal win comes just a few days after it was revealed that his release date has been pushed back. He was originally set to be released on May 8 of 2028, but now he'll have to wait until June 4.

This is due to his various alleged violations of Fort Dix's rules. Allegedly, he was caught drinking homemade alcohol behind bars, making three-way calls despite them being prohibited, and more.

