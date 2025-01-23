Diddy Files $50 Million Defamation Suit Against Grand Jury Witness

The mogul is fighting back.

Diddy has become a lightning rod for legal action. The Bad Boy founder has been sued by so many people that his legal team has a standardized response to send out for each one. Many accuse the mogul of heinous acts of assault. Diddy, however, is suing on different grounds. The mogul is filing a lawsuit against grand jury witness Courtney Burgess and his lawyer, Ariel Mitchell. He's accusing the parties of defamation and spreading misinformation about his personal life. He's seeking $50 million.

Diddy's lawsuit accuses Burgess and Mitchell of making "outlandish claims" about him. Burgess, in particular, alleged that Diddy has video tapes of his alleged "freak off" parties, in which celebrities did unspeakable acts to minors. The controversial mogul says that he has repeatedly denied these claims, yet Burgess continues to make them. Burgess has become one of the most notable figures in the case against Diddy. The grand jury witness claims that he provided evidence of Diddy's antics to the FBI, and even obtained a copy of Kim Porter's memoir. The late Porter was the mother of Diddy's children.

Diddy Blasted Courtney Burgess' "Outlandish Claims"

Courtney Burgess told reporters that he plans to release Porter's memoir. Porter's children has stated that they do not know the grand jury witness, and deny ever seeing him around Porter. The children even sent a cease-and-desist letter to Burgess to prevent him from releasing the alleged memoir. Burgess has not curtailed his plans, however. Ariel Mitchell, who is named in the lawsuit alongside her client, issued a statement. She dismissed the mogul's defamation claims, and asserted that her client is in the right.

"This is just a pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims," Mitchell told TMZ. "Diddy has time to sue but refuses to accept service for the lawsuits already filed against him." Mitchell went on to claim that she's looking forward to "countersuing and ensuring the court punishes not only Diddy but also his lawyers who filed this pathetic lawsuit." The lawyer concluded her blunt statement by dubbing the lawsuit to be a "meritless filing."

