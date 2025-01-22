Diddy Accuser Breaks Silence To Detail Violent Allegation

A woman who filed a lawsuit against Diddy last year has spoken out.

Ashley Parham, who accused Diddy of allegedly raping her in a lawsuit filed in California last year, has broken her silence on the allegation. She detailed the alleged incident while speaking with Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation for a new interview. Parham claims she met Diddy through a man named Shane Pearce who she ran into at a bar.

Recalling the alleged story, she said she encountered Diddy for the first time at Pearce's house. “He basically started threatening me with human trafficking and that they could take me anywhere and sell me,” she explained. Parham alleged Diddy “got extremely angry,” and “sexually assaulted me vaginally with the [TV] remote, extremely violently.” She added: “They took turns raping me, and Sean Combs raped me anally. Shane Pearce also raped me, but vaginally, and the bodyguard guy he, he raped me as well, while Sean Combs was sitting in a chair, naked, filming it and jerking off to watching me being raped.”

Ashley Parham Speaks Out

From there, Parham claims that Diddy allegedly bragged to have "paid to have Tupac killed" and tried to bribe her stay silent. Diddy and his legal team have already denied the allegation. They provided the following statement to NewsNation in response to the interview: “As the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were ‘unfounded.’ Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, California, on the day she claims she was assaulted. There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story.”

Parham's interview with NewsNation comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to he alleged crimes. His trial will kick off in May.

