New Witness In Diddy Case Claims To Have Recordings Of "Freak Off" Parties

He also claims to have Kim Porter's diary.

A grand jury is currently building a case against Diddy. The Bad Boy mogul has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking. New allegations and lawsuits are being filed on a semi-regular basis. Courtney Burgess has now been subpoenaed by said grand jury, due to allegations and claims that he has made against Diddy. TMZ caught up with Burgess outside of a Manhattan courthouse. The new witness alleged that he had tapes of Diddy's so-called "freak off" parties in his possession.

Burgess claimed that the tapes in question feature Diddy performing illicit sexual acts. He also alleged that other notable celebrities were present during said acts. Burgess and his lawyer has noted that the tapes have since been turned over the courts for examination. These are not the only pieces of evidence Burgess claims to have had in his possession, however. He also told TMZ that he had the unedited diary of Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter. The model and actress had four children with Diddy before her death in 2018. She was also the subject of widespread controversy due to the publication of a memoir that was largely dismissed as false by her children.

Courtney Burgess Criticized The Actions Of Diddy's Kids

In Her Own Words: The Kim Porter Memoir was released in September. The Combs family denounced the book on social media. They claimed that their mother did not keep a written diary during her lifetime. Courtney Burgess did not deny the inauthenticity of In Her Own Words. He did, however, take the Combs to task for claiming that Porter did not write anything down. He claimed that he turned Porter's unedited diary over to the courts. The witness also criticized the Combs family for not coming to the support of their mother while she was still alive.