Diddy Witness Defends Kim Porter Memoir In Nasty Response To Cease-And-Desist

BYCaroline Fisher177 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USATODAY
"P. Diddy" and Kim Porter arrive at the Kodak Theatre for the 77th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Courtney Burgess has fired back at Diddy's sons.

A man selling a Kim Porter memoir allegedly based on her diary entries has fired back at her sons, Christian and Quincy. Earlier this week, the duo sent him a cease-and-desist. According to TMZ, Courtney Burgess has now hit the brothers with an unpleasant legal response with the help of his attorney, Ariel Mitchell. In it, they shut down Christian and Quincy's allegations that Burgess is trying to profit off Porter's success by selling the book and diss the late actress and model in the process.

They argue that Porter's fame was a result of being Diddy's "long time paramour," and not her own hard work. Moreover, Burgess alleges that he has the copyright to the book. He alleges that Porter gave him the rights before she passed away in 2018.

Read More: Diddy’s Former Chef Shuts Down His Allegation That Cassie Assault Footage Was Altered

Courtney Burgess Fires Back At Diddy's Sons

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previously, it was reported that the Combs brothers claimed to have become the owners of Porter's intellectual property rights following her death. This means her diary entries would allegedly belong to them. According to Mitchell, however, Burgess and Porter met through a mutual friend. During a phone call, Porter allegedly told Burgess that she'd send him a copy of her diary before sending it his way, which is how he alleges that he got the rights. Reportedly, Burgess' phone contained the flash drive data used for the book and was seized by feds in NYC.

Diddy's sons asked for an accounting of any and all money Burgess has made off of the Kim Porter memoir. Burgess called their cease-and-desist a "desperate ploy" allegedly crafted by Diddy in an attempt to extort money. He also alleges that this "pathetic attempt illustrates just how dire the financial situation is" for Diddy and his family.

Read More: Diddy Blows Kisses To His Family At Bail Hearing Amid Prosecution & Defense's Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...