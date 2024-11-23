Diddy Witness Defends Kim Porter Memoir In Nasty Response To Cease-And-Desist

Courtney Burgess has fired back at Diddy's sons.

A man selling a Kim Porter memoir allegedly based on her diary entries has fired back at her sons, Christian and Quincy. Earlier this week, the duo sent him a cease-and-desist. According to TMZ, Courtney Burgess has now hit the brothers with an unpleasant legal response with the help of his attorney, Ariel Mitchell. In it, they shut down Christian and Quincy's allegations that Burgess is trying to profit off Porter's success by selling the book and diss the late actress and model in the process.

They argue that Porter's fame was a result of being Diddy's "long time paramour," and not her own hard work. Moreover, Burgess alleges that he has the copyright to the book. He alleges that Porter gave him the rights before she passed away in 2018.

Courtney Burgess Fires Back At Diddy's Sons

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previously, it was reported that the Combs brothers claimed to have become the owners of Porter's intellectual property rights following her death. This means her diary entries would allegedly belong to them. According to Mitchell, however, Burgess and Porter met through a mutual friend. During a phone call, Porter allegedly told Burgess that she'd send him a copy of her diary before sending it his way, which is how he alleges that he got the rights. Reportedly, Burgess' phone contained the flash drive data used for the book and was seized by feds in NYC.