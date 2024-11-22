Diddy’s Former Chef Shuts Down His Allegation That Cassie Assault Footage Was Altered

Jourdan Cha'Taun has come to Cassie's defense.

It goes without saying that Diddy is in for a long and difficult legal battle. He's currently behind bars at the MDC in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May of next year. He's facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and if convicted, he could be looking at a hefty sentence. On top of that, he's also facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of assault, abuse, and more.

Earlier this year, footage of the Bad Boy founder assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel surfaced online. For obvious reasons, it had the internet in an uproar and was used at his first bail hearing. This week, however, his lawyers accused the prosecution of having "submitted an altered video that omitted key scenes and presented events materially out of order." There aren't many buying his argument, including his former chef Jourdan Cha'Taun. She took to Instagram yesterday to show her support for Cassie, and also call cap on Diddy's allegation that the video was edited.

Diddy's Former Chef Shows Her Support For Cassie

"Seeing @cassie be re-victimized in the press, on the blogs & through that disingenuous 'apology' throughout the past year. Over, and over again. Has been truly disgusting to see. I cannot in good conscience remain silent," she wrote in part. "He was physically abusing her. For a LONG TIME! These are FACTS!!!!!!!!!!! To say that the video was edited, knowing there were WORSE BEATINGS, is truly SICK! It’s unconscionable."