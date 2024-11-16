King Combs Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To His Mother Kim Porter On Her Death's Anniversary

Rest in peace.

Christian "King" Combs has been dealing with the scandal of his father Diddy's federal alleged sex trafficking case, but his social media presence can also turn more wholesome. Moreover, he recently took to his Instagram page on Friday (November 15) to post a heartening and sincere tribute to his late mother Kim Porter, who tragically passed away due to pneumonia six years ago. King shared some clips of the two of them together plus some sweet pictures in addition to a heartfelt and heart-breaking caption. Even though the Combs family faces a lot of uphill battles, tough conversations, and intense media scrutiny these days, they recognize the importance of maintaining a united family in remembrance of those they've lost.

"I LOVE YOU MOMMY AND I MISS YOU SOOO MUCH!!! [red heart emoji]," King Combs wrote on his Kim Porter tribute post on Instagram. "Every single day I think about you and I wish I could go back in time and feel your love again and hear your voice !! I miss you and I know you are still with me everyday [red heart emoji] [baby angel emoji] #Foreverkp."

King Combs' Tribute To Kim Porter

Diddy's twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs also joined King Combs on Instagram to pay tribute to their mother Kim Porter. "We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you," their message on the social media platform kicked off. "We think about you every single second of the day, we love and miss you so much words can’t even explain, we wish you were here with us. But we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy [two red heart emojis]."