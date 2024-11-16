Diddy's Prosecutors Accuse Him Of Coercing Witnesses And Manipulating Public Narrative

Federal authorities are skeptical of Sean Combs' moves as of late.

Diddy still faces an intense legal battle in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking, and prosecutors aren't letting up regarding their accusations against him. Moreover, according to a Manhattan federal court filing reportedly obtained by Baller Alert, they accused him of coercing witnesses and trying to manipulate public opinion from behind bars. Specifically, federal authorities allege that Sean Combs used recorded jail calls to get family members to reach out to alleged victims and potential witnesses in order to sway jurors in his favor. Per the prosecution's assessment, this signifies a pattern of tampering that undermines a fair trial.

"The defendant has shown repeatedly — even while in custody — that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case," prosecutors wrote concerning their accusations against Diddy. They claim his alleged actions indicate he's willing to blackmail witnesses or subject them to coercion. The Bad Boy mogul pleaded not guilty to claims to coercion, abuse, and silencing alleged victims, but prosecutors still aren't budging when it comes to his proposed $50 million bail package.

Diddy Faces New Accusations Of Case Tampering

In addition to all this, prosecutors accused Diddy of allegedly organizing a social media campaign around his birthday with his family members to sway jurors. He allegedly monitored engagement metrics and sought to maximize its success by strategizing with family members. "[Combs] explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case," federal authorities alleged. Amid these accusations, his third bail attempt stems from the defense's claims that new evidence justifies a release before his May 5 trial. In opposing response, prosecutors argued that said evidence was already available for previous bond attempts.