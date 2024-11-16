Diddy's Prosecutors Accuse Him Of Coercing Witnesses And Manipulating Public Narrative

BYGabriel Bras Nevares564 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Federal authorities are skeptical of Sean Combs' moves as of late.

Diddy still faces an intense legal battle in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking, and prosecutors aren't letting up regarding their accusations against him. Moreover, according to a Manhattan federal court filing reportedly obtained by Baller Alert, they accused him of coercing witnesses and trying to manipulate public opinion from behind bars. Specifically, federal authorities allege that Sean Combs used recorded jail calls to get family members to reach out to alleged victims and potential witnesses in order to sway jurors in his favor. Per the prosecution's assessment, this signifies a pattern of tampering that undermines a fair trial.

"The defendant has shown repeatedly — even while in custody — that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case," prosecutors wrote concerning their accusations against Diddy. They claim his alleged actions indicate he's willing to blackmail witnesses or subject them to coercion. The Bad Boy mogul pleaded not guilty to claims to coercion, abuse, and silencing alleged victims, but prosecutors still aren't budging when it comes to his proposed $50 million bail package.

Read More: Shyne Claims Diddy Never Offered Him Money To Be The Alleged Scapegoat For Club Shooting

Diddy Faces New Accusations Of Case Tampering

In addition to all this, prosecutors accused Diddy of allegedly organizing a social media campaign around his birthday with his family members to sway jurors. He allegedly monitored engagement metrics and sought to maximize its success by strategizing with family members. "[Combs] explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case," federal authorities alleged. Amid these accusations, his third bail attempt stems from the defense's claims that new evidence justifies a release before his May 5 trial. In opposing response, prosecutors argued that said evidence was already available for previous bond attempts.

"The defendant’s efforts to obstruct the integrity of this proceeding also include relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him," federal authorities wrote of Diddy. Meanwhile, ahead of a new bail hearing, two judges ruled that he's a flight risk and a danger to the wider community. On both sides, this case argues that the opposing force is trying to illegally tilt the public eye in their favor.

Read More: Quincy Brown Shades Biological Father Al B. Sure Amidst Diddy Drama

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...