Diddy's Kids Share Wholesome Video Of Them Wishing Him A Happy Birthday Over The Phone

BYCole Blake239 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports © Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Diddy celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday.

Justin Combs has shared a video of himself and his siblings on Instagram wishing their father, Diddy, a happy birthday over the phone. In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Pops, we love you!" In addition to Justin, Quincy Brown, Love Sean Combs, Jessie Combs, D’Lila Combs, and Christian Combs all appear in the clip. The post comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his criminal case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“I love y’all, I love y’all so much,” Diddy can be heard telling his family in the video. “…I can’t wait to see y’all… and I just want to say I’m proud of y’all — especially the girls, I mean all of y’all. Just for being strong. Thank y’all for being strong, and thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I love y’all. I got the best family in the world!”

Read More: Diddy's Alleged NDA For His Freak Offs Has Been Leaked

Diddy's Family Attends One Of His Court Hearings

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: The Combs family departs from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean Combs on October 10, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Fans shared their support for the Combs family in response to the post. "He’s still a father yall. It’s crazy that yall are mad that his kids still love him," one user commented. Another wrote: "Love y’all for staying positive and holding it down for the family. Stay up and don’t let nothing, I mean nothing break y’all." Others online have condemned Diddy but expressed their empathy for his kids.

Diddy's Family Wishes Him Happy Birthday

Check out the video of Diddy on the phone with his family below. He has already pleaded not guilty to the charges he's facing and repeatedly denied the numerous allegations he's faced over the last year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy's Key To Miami Beach Officially Revoked By The City

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...