Diddy's Kids Share Wholesome Video Of Them Wishing Him A Happy Birthday Over The Phone

Diddy celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday.

Justin Combs has shared a video of himself and his siblings on Instagram wishing their father, Diddy, a happy birthday over the phone. In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Pops, we love you!" In addition to Justin, Quincy Brown, Love Sean Combs, Jessie Combs, D’Lila Combs, and Christian Combs all appear in the clip. The post comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his criminal case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“I love y’all, I love y’all so much,” Diddy can be heard telling his family in the video. “…I can’t wait to see y’all… and I just want to say I’m proud of y’all — especially the girls, I mean all of y’all. Just for being strong. Thank y’all for being strong, and thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I love y’all. I got the best family in the world!”

Diddy's Family Attends One Of His Court Hearings

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: The Combs family departs from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean Combs on October 10, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Fans shared their support for the Combs family in response to the post. "He’s still a father yall. It’s crazy that yall are mad that his kids still love him," one user commented. Another wrote: "Love y’all for staying positive and holding it down for the family. Stay up and don’t let nothing, I mean nothing break y’all." Others online have condemned Diddy but expressed their empathy for his kids.

Diddy's Family Wishes Him Happy Birthday