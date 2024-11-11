Diddy's Family Supports The Combs Twins At High School Football Game

Dana Tran, who shares a daughter, Love, with Diddy, as well as the Bad Boy mogul's son, Christian, showed up to support his twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, at their high school football game on Friday night. The two girls are both on the school's cheerleading team. The move comes as Diddy remains behind bars at a jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.
In pictures from the event obtained by TMZ, Tran and Diddy's two-year-old daughter rocks a custom blue varsity jacket while Christian wears a matching white puffer jacket and pants. Jessie and D'Lila's high school ended up winning the game 38-14 to kick off the playoffs.
Diddy Brings His Family To A Pre-GRAMMY Gala
The football game meet-up comes after Justin Combs, Quincy Brown, Love Sean Combs, Jessie Combs, D’Lila Combs, and Christian Combs all shared a video of themselves wishing their father a happy birthday over the phone. “I love y’all, I love y’all so much,” Diddy could be heard telling his family in the video on Instagram. “…I can’t wait to see y’all… and I just want to say I’m proud of y’all — especially the girls, I mean all of y’all. Just for being strong. Thank y’all for being strong, and thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I love y’all. I got the best family in the world!”
As for Diddy's criminal case, he already pleaded not guilty to the charges.
