Harve Pierre Wants Dawn Richard's Lawsuit Against Him & Diddy Thrown Out

Harve Pierre has several issues with the allegations.

Harve Pierre wants Dawn Richard's recent lawsuit against himself and Diddy thrown out, according to his lawyer, Scott E. Leemon. In documents caught by AllHipHop, he argued that an amendment to the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVL) doesn't apply in this case, among other complaints. In the lawsuit, Richard referenced an incident that allegedly occurred at a Manhattan recording studio in December 2010, in which she alleges Diddy's bodyguard forcibly detained her inside a car for several hours before Pierre eventually allowed her to be released.

“New York State has a one-year statute of limitations for claims like these,” Leemon said. “Even if the claims were timely, they lack the necessary evidence suggesting that Pierre was involved in any tortious act.” The lawsuit also cites the alleged breaking of an agreement between Richard and Pierre, to which Leemon added: "There is no allegation of any contractual obligation between the parties."

Harve Pierre & Diddy Pose Together In New York City

NEW YORK - MARCH 09: (L-R) Harve Pierre and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs attend N.O.T.O.R.I.O.U.S: An Official Bad. Boy Tribute to Biggie Smalls at The Lab on March 9, 2010, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He also addressed allegations of fraud. “The complaint’s vague and undifferentiated allegations of fraud against all defendants fail to meet the specificity standards required in such cases,” Leemon remarked. "... The complaint fails on several grounds, and we are optimistic that Mr. Pierre will be cleared."