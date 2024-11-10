Harve Pierre Wants Dawn Richard's Lawsuit Against Him & Diddy Thrown Out

Harve Pierre wants Dawn Richard's recent lawsuit against himself and Diddy thrown out, according to his lawyer, Scott E. Leemon. In documents caught by AllHipHop, he argued that an amendment to the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVL) doesn't apply in this case, among other complaints. In the lawsuit, Richard referenced an incident that allegedly occurred at a Manhattan recording studio in December 2010, in which she alleges Diddy's bodyguard forcibly detained her inside a car for several hours before Pierre eventually allowed her to be released.
“New York State has a one-year statute of limitations for claims like these,” Leemon said. “Even if the claims were timely, they lack the necessary evidence suggesting that Pierre was involved in any tortious act.” The lawsuit also cites the alleged breaking of an agreement between Richard and Pierre, to which Leemon added: "There is no allegation of any contractual obligation between the parties."
Harve Pierre & Diddy Pose Together In New York City
He also addressed allegations of fraud. “The complaint’s vague and undifferentiated allegations of fraud against all defendants fail to meet the specificity standards required in such cases,” Leemon remarked. "... The complaint fails on several grounds, and we are optimistic that Mr. Pierre will be cleared."
As for the rest of the lawsuit, Richard also alleges Diddy, “manipulated her with mantras that submission to his depraved demands was necessary for career advancement, instilling in her the belief that such abuse and exploitation were required for female artists to succeed in the music industry.” Diddy has already denied all of the allegations he's faced over the last year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Harve Pierre, Dawn Richard, and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
