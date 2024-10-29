Chris Brown Allegedly Prevented A Brawl Between Diddy's Sons & Ray J

Christian, Quincy, and Justin allegedly nearly got in a fight with Ray J.

Diddy's sons, Christian, Quincy, and Justin, allegedly got into a heated exchange with Ray J outside of Tara Electra's Unruly Agency Halloween bash in Los Angeles, over the weekend. According to TMZ, just as the two sides were ready to come to blows, Chris Brown allegedly stepped in to de-escalate the situation.

The outlet reports that Ray J was walking through the parking lot alongside Amber Rose and his manager, David Weintraub when the trio allegedly approached him. They allegedly voiced their frustration about Ray J's public comments regarding their father in recent weeks, following his arrest in September on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. As tensions rose, Justin and Christian allegedly made it clear they wanted to fight over the situation. Brown allegedly saw the incident from his nearby car and rushed over the calm things down.

Diddy Brings Christian & Justin To Premiere Of Chris Brown's "Welcome To My Life"

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Sean Combs, and Christian Combs attend the premiere of "Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on June 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Christian, Quincy, and Justin have all been vocally supportive of their father throughout the allegations. Taking to Instagram, earlier this month, the family shared a statement defending Diddy. They wrote in the caption of a family photo: “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way, We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.” They turned off comments on the post.

Diddy is currently residing behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations he has faced. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy, Ray J, and Chris Brown on HotNewHipHop.

