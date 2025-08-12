Diddy is currently in the middle of all kinds of legal drama. Last month, his federal trial came to an end after roughly two months. A jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, and guilty of transportation for prostitution. He could be handed up to 20 years behind bars as a result. He's scheduled to learn his fate on October 3.

On top of his criminal case, Diddy is also facing various lawsuits from individuals alleging that he made them victims of sexual assault, abuse, and more. Last October, a man named Courtney Burgess even appeared on NewsNation, where he alleged that he had videos of Diddy committing sexual assault. The Bad Boy founder hit him with a $50 million lawsuit earlier this year over the allegations.

Now, according to HipHopDX, he's amended the lawsuit to include the news network. He's seeking up to $100 million, alleging that the accusations caused him “severe reputational harm."

Diddy Lawsuit

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.

"In this pitiful spectacle, all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories," the lawsuit also alleges. "Mitchell [Burgess’ attorney] and Burgess are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario.”

At the time of writing, Burgess and his attorney have not responded to the lawsuit.

News of the amended lawsuit arrives just a few days after Diddy once again asked Judge Arun Subramanian to release him on bail ahead of his sentencing. In his motion, he cited various concerns about the living conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center. He alleged that he was subjected to frequent lockdowns, fed spoiled food, targeted by authorities, and more.