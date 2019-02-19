legal team
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTwo Lawyers From R. Kelly's Legal Team Withdraw Ahead Of TrialTwo lawyers from R. Kelly's legal team withdraw one month before his trial date.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBill Cosby To Consider Suing Montgomery County Following Prison Release: ReportBill Cosby is reportedly meeting with his legal team to discuss suing Montgomery County, after he was released from prison this week.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTwo Lead Attorneys Depart From Donald Trump's Legal Team As Impeachment ApproachesDonald Trump's legal team lost two of its leading attorneys with his impeachment trial under two weeks away.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Attorneys Urge LMPD To Get Rid Of Plainclothes OfficersBreonna Taylor's attorneys want the LMPD to follow in the NYPD's footsteps and disband their plainclothes police unit.By Lynn S.
- CrimeR. Kelly Recruits Expert In Negotiating Plea Deals Onto His Legal TeamJeffrey Steinback said he was brought on for his expertise, not to cut the trial short.By Aron A.
- CrimeBoosie Explains How He Connected YNW Melly With His Lawyer For His Murder CaseAs YNW Melly face two murder charges, Boosie explains how the lawyer he connected Melly with got him off of similar charges.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Loses Another Defense Attorney Ahead Of Sexual Assault TrialHarvey Weinstein's legal team continues to crumble.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Says Hairdresser "Pulled A Jussie Smollett", Will File Lawsuit Over AttackBlac Chyna returns from NYC with an axe to grind.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Wants Do-Over In Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Due To Illiteracy: ReportR. Kelly claims he didn't understand anything in the legal papers.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's Lawyers Find Evidence Proving His Innocence In Nightclub BrawlDrake's legal team wants the accuser to revisit the tape before he pushed forward with his lawsuit.By Devin Ch
- MusicJussie Smollett's Lawyer Says "Empire" Actor Feels "Betrayed" By Legal SystemJussie Smollett's legal team releases a statement on his arrest.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Might Be Represented By Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer: ReportThe latest development in the curious case of Jussie Smollett.By Aron A.