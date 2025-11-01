Kodak Black Shouts Out Drake On New Album After Recent Song Leak

Kodak Black just released his new album Just Getting Started as a Halloween treat this year, and there's a little something for every Kodak fan out there on the tracklist. One of the most notable tracks is the melancholy piano-led hi-hat ballad "All Love," which includes a curious shoutout to Drake in its languid opening verse.

"Ain't want to take her to my place, so I brought her back to Marvin's room / I was just talking to Drake and he said, 'Kodak, I admire you' / I said, 'That means a lot to me 'cause s**t, n***a, I admire you," the Florida MC rapped on the cut. His Drizzy fandom is nothing new, as he believes the Toronto superstar is currently going through an undue "hate campaign" in his career.

"One of these days, n***as are going to try and do me like Drake," Yak remarked on social media earlier this year. "Whole little hate Kodak campaign. Everybody who hate Kodak to the left."

We'll see if The Boy returns the favor with another lyrical nod to Kodak on his next release.

Kodak Black Drake Leak

Elsewhere, these two rappers' relationship is quite interesting. They do have some instances of supposed friction, though. After all, Kodak worked with Kendrick Lamar, albeit before that beef really went nuclear. Also, it seemed like he took issue with the release of the 21 Savage collab album Her Loss, not wanting a 6ix God collab at the time because what he really wanted was a collab project of his own with him.

Nevertheless, Kodak Black once claimed he's Drake's favorite rapper, and the two have shown each other a lot of love despite not having an official collaboration out together. They might soon, though.

Drake and Kodak Black's song "Skies Parted" leaked earlier this year, specifically from the For All The Dogs era circa 2023. They also apparently have a lot of other tracks in the vault, so we'll see if this pans out soon enough.