Just Getting Started - Album by Kodak Black

Kodak Black returns with his highly anticipated new album, Just Getting Started. Spanning 20 tracks, the project marks his first full-length release of the year and a fresh chapter in his career. The album follows the release of the lead single “Still Get Chanel” featuring Chance The Rapper, which dropped just last week and quickly gained positive attention from fans. Despite his recent string of unpredictable antics — including a viral onstage moment performing in just his boxers — Kodak seems to have refocused his energy. With features from Pharrell, Chance the Rapper, Don Toliver, Gunna, and more, Just Getting Started feels like a true reset.