Just Getting Started - Album by Kodak Black

Kodak Black returns with his highly anticipated new album, Just Getting Started. Spanning 20 tracks, the project marks his first full-length release of the year and a fresh chapter in his career. The album follows the release of the lead single “Still Get Chanel” featuring Chance The Rapper, which dropped just last week and quickly gained positive attention from fans. Despite his recent string of unpredictable antics — including a viral onstage moment performing in just his boxers — Kodak seems to have refocused his energy. With features from Pharrell, Chance the Rapper, Don Toliver, Gunna, and more, Just Getting Started feels like a true reset.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist For Just Getting Started
- Project Blue 2
- Still Get Chanel (feat. Chance the Rapper)
- No Flaggin
- Mumble Rap (feat. Pharrell Williams)
- All Black Rolex
- Endless Nights (feat. Gunna)
- Really Liv'n
- YMCA
- Shootin Craps (feat. Lil Yachty)
- Imma Shoot
- Who You Seeing Tonight (feat. Don Toliver)
- Calculated Steppin
- Jungle Fever
- Time To Be Free
- Prison Deform
- The Better
- Yes Indeed (feat. TTO K.T. & Reign)
- Savage Compression
- Keys to The City
- All Love