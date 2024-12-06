Kodak Black Claims To Be Drake's Favorite Rapper

Kodak Black did not look well in this latest video.

In a new Instagram Live video, Kodak Black was recorded saying that he was told that he is Drake's favorite rapper. The clip shows an intoxicated Black pacing around part of his house. He says something about Drake saying he was his favorite rapper, and the rest of his statement is largely unintelligible. An Instagram commenter deciphered Black's statement as him being surprised that Kendrick Lamar beat Drake to featuring him on a song. Kodak Black appears repeatedly on Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Kodak Black and Drake have never done a song together. Drake worked with some of Black's contemporaries, including 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, and Blocboy JB, but never with Black himself. Based on how Kodak Black appears in this video, it is unlikely that the two will get in the studio together anytime soon.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Is Looking Compromised After His Spotify Wrapped Puts Kendrick Lamar Over Drake

Is Kodak Black Really Drake's Favorite Rapper?

Fans in the comment section pointed to Kodak Black's intoxicated state. Black has appeared in several places recently and has not been doing well. The rapper has been honest about his struggles with drug addiction throughout much of his career. This year, he fell back off the wagon, admitting to relapsing and saying he's "never sober." He appeared on Kai Cenat's stream in November, looking visibly out of it. Wallo and Gillie of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast had a heart-to-heart with Black. They urged him to cut the yes men out of his life and clean up so he could be a capable and present father to his young children.