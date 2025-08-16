Maranda Johnson is standing firm amid her issues with ex Kodak Black. The 23-year-old has made that abundantly clear for several months at this point. They share two kids, and the former has been trying to secure child support payments. She's claimed on numerous occasions that the rapper hasn't been present in their lives amid of slew of other allegations.

A lot of them have been incredibly serious such as throwing acid at her, which she alleged in May. Kodak has been fed up with Maranda Johnson for a while now as well, claiming that her motive behind securing more financial support is clout.

"All the muthaf*cka wanna do is show out for the internet," he said in February. "Fighting in front of all type of babies and sh*t [...] You love all this f*cking juice chasing. I don’t even try to make you look bad, dirty a*s stink a** h*e."

But despite that, she's staying persistent with her goal. A new report from XXL shares that Maranda filed a domestic violence lawsuit against him on Wednesday, August 14. On top of that, she accused him not paying child support either.

Kodak Black & Maranda Johnson

At the time of writing, the Florida rapper is not facing charges in connection to the aforementioned allegations. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, issued a statement shortly after Maranda filed dismissing her claims.

"Mr. Kapri has always taken care of all his kids. He pays for all of their schools, insurance, and support. To say anything different in my opinion is untrue," Cohen's statement begins.

"We have seen the accusations made and it is disappointing that someone that has been arrested three times for crimes of violence, with two current pending crimes of violence, where she beat up a mother of one of his other children is now asserting claims of domestic violence."

The latter is a reference to Johnson's August 7 arrest at the Broward County courthouse. She was handcuffed while showing up for a custody hearing and was charged with smashing the windshields of Kodak's luxury cars in 2024. Moreover, she faces a misdemeanor charge over getting into a fight with a woman at their daughter’s birthday party in January.