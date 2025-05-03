Kodak Black, to no one's fault but his own, has a lot of mothers and kids to juggle. We don't even have to begin to tell you all of the problems that could arise. In his case, he's up to five kids with four women. The most recent of which was a son born on January 1, 2025.

However, we are focusing on Maranda Johnson, who is the mother to daughter Queen Yuri, and a son as of February 2024. Unfortunately, she's gotten the short end of the stick more times than not. That's at least how she sees it as a few concerning stories have surfaced over the last couple of months.

One of which includes a massive brawl between three of them, including Maranda, at a birthday party for one of the kids. Kodak Black happened to leave before it ensued. This messy altercation sparked Johnson to demand more child support money. We can only imagine what was said at the function for a light bulb to go off in her head. But it's also safe to say that the physical aspect of the fight sparked that reaction.

Kodak Black & Maranda Johnson

However, just several hours ago, Maranda posted a fiery rant to her Instagram Story which include a handful of crippling allegations against Kodak Black. Per the post collected by The Shade Room, she accuses the Florida rapper of being a dead-beat dad, not providing for their two children at all, and being emotionally and physically abusive.

The latter allegations are somehow even more alarming though. Maranda Johnson says he's tried to "humiliate" her because he's "JEALOUS" of her success. It's worth noting that she is an entrepreneur and real estate agent. Because of his alleged envy, she claims that at one point, Kodak sent his crew to throw acid at her during a hosting.