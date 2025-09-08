News
Buddah Bless & Kodak Black Reconnect On The Braggadocious "Owe Me"
Buddah Bless has been taking more of a lead artist role this year and he's continuing that trend on the Kodak Black-assisted "Owe Me."
By
Zachary Horvath
September 08, 2025
