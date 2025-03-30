DJ Akademiks Drops New Teaser For Kanye West Interview

Earlier this month, Adin Ross announced that DJ Akademiks sat down with Kanye West for an interview. A few days after that, Ak shared a clip of himself talking to the Chicago rapper on the phone about their conversation. "What do you feel about that s**t?" Ye asked him. "Man, that s**t was raw," he responded at the time. "Bro, that s**t was raw and just, like, unfiltered. That s**t was dope, man. Like, I'm literally telling the people I'm with. I'm like, that was a f***ing surreal experience."

Today, Ak took to Twitter/X to suggest that the interview will be released soon. "Meet me at 1 PM EST," he captioned a clip of himself greeting Ye today. "Streaming Live on X / Rumble," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. Of course, that time has come and gone with no interview in sight. For now, it remains unclear whether or not DJ Akademiks still plans on releasing the interview sometime today.

Kanye West & DJ Akademiks

His teaser comes just a few days after he provided his fans with an update on the interview during a stream. He revealed that the interview was edited and ready to go, but Ye had yet to give him the green light. Ak also confirmed that he wasn't in the business of dropping interviews without permission, claiming that he'd be willing to scrap it entirely if necessary. "I do think he wants to put it out," he also added.