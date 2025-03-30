DJ Akademiks Drops New Teaser For Kanye West Interview

BY Caroline Fisher 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Teaser Kanye West Interview Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last week, DJ Akademiks claimed he had yet to receive the green light from Kanye West's team to release the interview.

Earlier this month, Adin Ross announced that DJ Akademiks sat down with Kanye West for an interview. A few days after that, Ak shared a clip of himself talking to the Chicago rapper on the phone about their conversation. "What do you feel about that s**t?" Ye asked him. "Man, that s**t was raw," he responded at the time. "Bro, that s**t was raw and just, like, unfiltered. That s**t was dope, man. Like, I'm literally telling the people I'm with. I'm like, that was a f***ing surreal experience."

Today, Ak took to Twitter/X to suggest that the interview will be released soon. "Meet me at 1 PM EST," he captioned a clip of himself greeting Ye today. "Streaming Live on X / Rumble," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. Of course, that time has come and gone with no interview in sight. For now, it remains unclear whether or not DJ Akademiks still plans on releasing the interview sometime today.

Read More: FKA twigs & North West's "Childlike" Music Video Amazes Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kanye West & DJ Akademiks

His teaser comes just a few days after he provided his fans with an update on the interview during a stream. He revealed that the interview was edited and ready to go, but Ye had yet to give him the green light. Ak also confirmed that he wasn't in the business of dropping interviews without permission, claiming that he'd be willing to scrap it entirely if necessary. "I do think he wants to put it out," he also added.

DJ Akademiks isn't the only person Ye has recently recorded something with, however. Earlier this month, Andrew Tate was sued by one of his former girlfriends, who is accusing him of assault. In her lawsuit, she claims that he recorded a podcast with Ye. This appears to check out, as shortly before the lawsuit was filed, he linked up with the artist to watch him play video games. For now, a release date for that interview is also up in the air.

Read More: Kanye West Will Hit South Korea For First "Bully" Album Live Experience

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Kanye West Interview Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Reveals Why He Hasn't Dropped Kanye West Interview 1.9K
Kanye West DJ Akademiks Interview How It Happened Hip Hop News Music Kanye West & DJ Akademiks Discuss Their Interview And Ak Explains How It Happened 4.2K
Joe Rogan Praised Kanye West Hip Hop News Music Joe Rogan Praised Kanye West Before Interview Mix-Up 1229
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks Music Boosie Badazz Argues Diddy's Only Done "What Every Other Famous Entertainer Has Done" 2.0K