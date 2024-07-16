Lil Reese Calls "Cap" On Rape Accusation Stemming From Recent Arrest

Details of Lil Reese's arrest are coming to light.

Lil Reese has spoken out on his recent arrest for rape, labeling the accusation "cap" in a statement on his Instagram page. Boosie Badazz first revealed that authorities arrested Reese, earlier this week, although the reason was previously unclear. TMZ later reported that Reese had been on a dinner date with the unidentified woman prior to the alleged incident. When the two returned to a hotel, the rapper allegedly forced himself on her when she declined his sexual advances. She escaped down to the lobby and immediately called the police. Reese was released from custody on a $100K bond.

"On My sister Ree Ree the whole story cap and made up," Reese began in his post. "Fuc I look Like this ain't that I know better and the same way y'all posting that shi make sure yall post the case get thrown out on my court date they do anything for clout and tryna come up try again."

Lil Reese Denies Rape Accusation

News of the arrest first began circulating when Boosie revealed that he witnessed police take Reese away in handcuffs in downtown Los Angeles. “I’m at the hotel downtown and they just took Lil Reese to jail,” he said in a clip online. “He came out handcuffed. They had all his bags, so if any y’all Lil Reese people, y’all need to check on him. They just took him to jail.” Boosie went on to claim a woman lied about him, but didn't detail exactly what it was regarding. "Some woman said he lied on him or some sh*t,” Boosie added. “Any of Reese’s people, the Grim Reaper people, they just took him to jail downtown L.A. and put him in a car. Y’all need to tap in with your people.”

Boosie Provides An Update On Lil Reese

Check out Boosie's initial comments on the arrest above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Reese on HotNewHipHop.

