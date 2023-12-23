Lil Reese Mourns Sister On Instagram

Amid the holiday season and brand new music from him, it seems like Lil Reese recently faced a horrible tragedy. Moreover, he took to Instagram to share that he apparently lost his sister recently, and it's unclear what the cause or circumstance of this is as of writing this article. The Chicago rapper did not share any further details, simply two pictures of her on his IG Story commemorating her memory for now. "Just lost my sister I'm so hurt," he wrote as the first picture's caption along with a broken heart emoji. "Love you 4eva," the 30-year-old added on his other picture's post.

Furthermore, this is particularly sad because of all that there was to celebrate these days when it comes to his life and career. For one, it's the holiday season, which means many folks are spending time with their families and coming together after what might've been a long time without seeing each other. In addition, Lil Reese has been steadily dropping new music as of late, such as the single "IDK." As such, it's disheartening to hear that his sister apparently won't be there to celebrate the success with him.

Lil Reese Shares Loss Of His Sister

As Lil Reese has explained before, he has a lot of respect for those lost, something that was evident in his response to someone apparently pouring lean into Fredo Santana's casket. "I seen that goofy a** s**t," he said on No Jumper. "I don't know who was doing that. No, hell no, I won't do no goofy a** s**t like that. Nah, Sosa ain't do that. Sosa ain't gonna do nothing like that. Yeah, I don't respect that s**t. I seen that s**t, I don't respect that s**t though. I used to be doing [lean] with Fredo. That s**t started making me feel a little funny."

Meanwhile, as other conflicts and struggles in the drill MC's life continue, we hope he finds the space and energy to heal and rise above them. This is a very tough situation to deal with, especially contrasted with this season. Rest In Peace to Lil Reese's sister, and our condolences to their family. For more updates and the latest news on him, stay logged into HNHH.

